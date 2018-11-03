Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Food Bank Hosts 2nd Annual Mac And Cheese Festival November 3rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The mac is back, and we don’t mean Mack Morrison.

The Tri-State Food Bank hosted its 2nd Annual Mac and Cheese Festival. They hold this event in hopes of raising money to help benefit their organization. Last year, they raised over $16,000. The Tri-State Food Bank dedicates its time to serving the needy in 33 counties in the Tri-State area.

Organizers explained that The Mac and Cheese Festival really shows what the Tri-State Food Bank is all about. Ali Nicholson explained ” It is an elegant event, but it’s also kind of laid back. We’ve got the farm lights. We’ve got a great brewery. We have Maidens in here, we have Monkey Hallow Winery. So it’s just a comfortable good time but it’s raising awareness of what Tri-State food bank actually does.”

This year, they showcased both amateur and professional chefs in a mac and cheese cook off, in hopes of finding the best recipe for mac and cheese in the Tri-State.

