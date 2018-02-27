Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Food Bank To Host First Ever Volunteer Roundup February 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Tri-State Food Bank will be hosting its first ever Volunteer Roundup. The roundup will be held on today from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Tri-State Food Bank on East Michigan Street in Evansville.

The food bank depends on volunteers to help package food items for distribution to mobile pantries, senior meals, and the Weekend BackPack program.

Interested candidates should stop by and learn more about the Tri-State Food Bank, take a tour of the facility, and complete the volunteer application.

For more information go to Tri-State Food Bank.

