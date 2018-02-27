Tri-State Food Bank Holds Volunteer Roundup

The Tri-State Food Bank holds its first-ever volunteer roundup. The non profit relies heavily on the help from volunteers, so they hope Tuesday’s event gets more people involved.

The organization serves 33 counties. Executive director Glenn Roberts says, volunteers are so important to the food bank’s daily operations. More than 1,000 volunteers help every year, along with a staff of only 17 employees.

The volunteer roundup serves as an information session for anyone who wants to learn about volunteering for the food bank. Becoming a volunteer could mean working on many projects for the non-profit including backpack programs for kids, filling senior meal boxes and can labeling.

“So we need volunteers cause we distribute about 8 1/2 to 9 million pounds of food a year,” said Roberts. “We can’t do it without volunteers.”

Roberts says with the success of this volunteer roundup, he would like to hold more in the future.

But, in the meantime if you missed today’s event and would like more information on how to volunteer visit, http://www.tristatefoodbank.org/

Comments

comments