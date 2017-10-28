Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Food Bank Holds First Mac and Cheese Festival October 28th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

For the first time the Tri-State Food Bank holds a mac and cheese festival.

Professional and amateur chefs competed in three categories: appetizer, main dish and dessert.

Tickets to the festival were $75 with proceeds going right back to the Tri-State Food Bank.

“We serve 33 counties and we distribute over the course of the year the equivalent of 7,000,000 meals,” said Glenn Roberts, Tri-State Food Bank executive director. “And we need lots of volunteers to help us do that. This is another way we can bring people in and get to know us and volunteer.”

The festival was an effort to introduce the community to the food bank and the services they offer.

