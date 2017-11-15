Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Food Bank Giving Families Extra Help This Holiday Season November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and some families in the Tri-state might need a little extra help celebrating. Tri-State Food Bank is always collecting donations, but this time of year giving back puts holiday meals on the table.

The Tri-State Food Bank receives most of its inventory from food drives and partnerships with manufacturers.

Volunteers with the food bank will be at all of the Schnuck’s locations on December 9th to encourage people to buy food for those in need this holiday season.

Learn how you can help by visiting Tri-State Food Bank.





