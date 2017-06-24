Tri-State Food Bank Celebrates 35TH Birthday

In Evansville, The Tri-State Food Bank is celebrating it’s 35TH birthday with an open house.

Tri-State Food Bank gave people a look behind the scenes of the warehouse, and how the food bank gets food from various sources. They also gave a look into the methods they use to sort, organize and store the food.

Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts says, “We want to grow we want to expand, we feel that we could double the amount of food that we’re distributing now to come close to meeting the need.”

Every year more than 8 million pounds of food are distributed by Tri-State Food Bank to more than 200 hunger relief agencies in 33 counties in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

