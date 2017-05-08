44News | Evansville, IN

Tri-State Florists Gear Up For Mother’s Day

May 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s never too early to start planning that special gift for mom. Florists around the tri-state are gearing up for Mother’s Day, getting their finest bouquets ready to go throughout the week.

Some flower shops offer small keepsakes, clothing and jewelry as well, if flowers don’t appeal to the mother in your life.

Most flower shops offer bouquets with ranging prices, so you aren’t breaking the bank to make mom feel special this year.

Bouquets like those at Flowers & More include a vase to put flowers in all year round.

