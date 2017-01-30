Home Indiana Tri-State Family from Syria Trying to Figure out What’s Next January 30th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

One Tri-State family is trying to figure out what the next step is for family members stuck in Syria.

This comes after President Trump signs an executive order temporarily suspending refugees and banning immigrants from seven middle eastern countries, from entering the US.

Syrian born, now US citizen and Newburgh resident Hisham Allababidi is not worried about himself, but worries about his parents and brother.

Allababidi’s parents are green card holders and travel back and forth between the US and Syria.

His dad left for Syria a few weeks ago and his mom is scheduled to go back to take care of him soon.

His brother, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates, is also in limbo.

He was set to move to Chicago for a new job in the next few weeks, but with the travel ban he’s no longer able to enter the US.

“We just want everybody to be safe,” said Allababidi. “We just want everybody to live their life and just to wait and see what the next few weeks will bring.”

President Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered the Department of Justice to stop defending the President’s executive order.

In Evansville on Tuesday (1/31), there will be an Interfaith Rally of Support for those affected by the immigration ban on UE’s campus at Clifford Circle at 5:30 p.m.



