Tri-State Family Shares Independence Day Birthday

The Fourth of July will always be a special day for one couple. Not only do they share an Independence Day birthday they welcomed the newest addition to their family Wednesday.

Robert Franks, the father, says, “They say one in 48 million. They say it’s rare for the mother and the father to both have the same birthday, but for the mother, father, and then the child to have the same birthday. It’s extremely rare like one in 48 million people.”

Rebel made a surprise appearance at St. Vincent Hospital at 4:53 Wednesday afternoon following in her parent’s footsteps. The couple knew the baby would be early and her father, Robert, knew they were in for a wild ride after deciding her name.

“Her name is Rebel and she is very unique by that name. I said she is probably going to rebel against the birth date and try to shoot for ours. I kept saying it and she says I jinxed it because I gave it to her, but I kind of figured she was going to hold off until July 4th,” says Franks.

Rebel may have been a sweet surprise to her parents by showing up five weeks early, but the biggest surprise was yet to come for her mother Lisa. A surprise no one saw coming.

“I was going to do it on the Fourth of July, I figured why not this will be a special day with her birthday. With little Rebel coming into our world, it was kind of halted because I knew it wasn’t the best time with her being in pain and stuff but I’d been anticipating it and I couldn’t wait no longer,” says Franks.

It’s estimated you share your birthday with 19 million other people in the world.

The exception of February 29th.

Those born on leap day only share their birthdays with about 4.5 million people.

