Tri-State Family Honored at March of Dimes Event

For Breanna and Michael Bechtel, there was never a question about whether they wanted to have kids. Their journey to parenthood was a little tougher than they ever imagined.

After years of fertility treatments, surgery and a few lost pregnancies the couple found out they were expecting their first child in January 2017. However, toward the end of her third trimester, Breanna was diagnosed with preeclampsia.

“I went in one day because I noticed that my blood pressure was really high, I had headaches, and I was feeling kinda sick, so I went in. They admitted me and they were going to give me medication and just try to hold off delivery for a few weeks longer. But, things progressively got worse. So, for the safety of me and Bryson, the doctor felt like it was necessary to go ahead and induce. So we delivered him at 35 weeks,” says Breanna.

Babies are considered full term at 37 weeks so because Bryson was two weeks premature he was sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“Because he was going to be premature, we were given steroid shots to help develop his lungs and those types of things to help him grow and be ready to come early. And that’s something that through their foundation were able to have,” says Breanna.

Thanks to advancing technology and medical treatment researched and funded through the March of Dimes Bryson was able to grow healthy and strong enough to leave the NICU after just four days.

This year brought exciting news for the Bechtel family. Breanna discovered she was expecting twins due in late July. However, during a routine doctor’s visit, the Bechtel family discovered Breanna was dilated. As a precaution, she was placed on bed rest to prevent contractions from coming.

However, four weeks later Breanna found herself going into full labor. The delivery was going according to plan, both infants were heads down and ready for delivery, but Amberlynn’s position change complicated things. An emergency c-section was issued for Breanna.

“I knew when it got serious because they asked me to leave. I was kinda pushed out in a hurry and that’s not on them, they have a job to do but on the side, you’re ‘like I don’t know what’s going on’. And then you just have to wait, and pray,” says Michael.

About 20 minutes later, Michael was meeting his new daughter but she was not as active as Hayden as her rate had stopped prompting doctors to perform resuscitation on Amberlynn.

During the c-section and everything that followed Breanna was not awake but for Michael, he couldn’t wait to share some very exciting news.

“We didn’t know what we were having so it was kinda a surprise when they came out, Hayden first as a boy and Amberlynn as a girl, and she didn’t know so we didn’t tell anyone until I could tell her that we had a baby girl and that she was doing just fine,” says Michael.

Amberlynn was put on a ventilator but she progressed so much that first night she was taken off that machine and the twins were resting in the Saint Vincent NICU.

“We were a little familiar with the NICU since our oldest son had been there before for a few days but this was totally different. They were all hooked up they were in the isolates, for the first day or so we weren’t even able to touch them and that’s just really hard. But at the same time, you know that they’re being taken care of and they’re where they need to be. And I can’t say enough good things about the nurses at Saint Vincent and the doctors, and the staff in general. I felt like so taken care of and I can’t say thank you enough to all of them who came into contact with us,” says Breanna.

Hayden was on his way home after two weeks in the NICU, Amberlynn came home one week later, but for the Bechtel’s the journey was just beginning.

“The NICU nurses were really helpful. Not just taking care of them while they were there but also preparing us for what we would have to endure when we got home. I felt like the NICU nurses and the staff and the doctors did a really good job of helping us as much as they were helping the babies,” says Breanna.

Visit March of Dimes for more information about the organization and their cause.

