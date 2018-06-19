Tri-State Families Worried Amid Immigration Policy Changes

The Tri-State is home to thousands of people from all over the world and all walks of life, but some say they’re not sure about their future in the Hoosier state with the current immigration climate.

“You hear about stories in Owensboro about large numbers of people being deported during work site raids or through ICE,” says Royal Gearhart, “and that gets to us immediately.”

Immigration lawyers like Gearhart in Vanderburgh county are working to help migrant residents while some people in the Tri-State are living with more anxiety over the current political climate.

Former leaders worked with an enforcement priority, but that changed.

“People knew that, hey if I wasn’t committing serious crimes ICE isn’t going to come down and pick me up. Now there is a lot more uncertainty,” says Gearhart.

The separation of children from their families at the border may cause panic for parents.

Gearhart says “they’re often deported back and left to try to find their children on their own.”

“We really have to stop this insanity,” says 79 year-old Phillip Field, “it is inhumane taking kids away. I think it is finally getting to people what is happening, you know especially when they hear the audio and you hear the children crying saying daddy and mommy.”

The lone protestor marching Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Civic Center in Vanderburgh county says he feels the pain from the border all the way here in Evansville.

“I just cant be quiet any longer. I should have been out here a week ago, and I probably should have been out here a year ago.”

His sign delivers a clear message many families at the border are feeling, and right here in the Tri-State.

“But this may very well be the presidents’ achilles heel. This may do him in that he does not have any regard for children and their families despite what he likes to promote.”

Right now attorneys like Gearhart say they’re being inundated with families worried about raids like the one we recently reported in Owensboro.

