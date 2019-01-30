Tri-State Drivers Facing Inclement Weather; ISP Urges Moving Over for Disabled Cars

Tonight, the roads are mostly clear, but the cold weather is still presenting a problem for some drivers.

Indiana State Police and tow truck drivers are helping disabled cars long highways, and say drivers need to move over to ensure everyone’s safety.

Battling inclement weather can be tough for the average driver, but tow truck drivers are equipped for these harsh conditions.

“We’ve been putting additives in our fuel tanks so that our diesel fuel wont freeze up,” says Jake Hale a driver with Tri-State Towing.

And they’re on deck waiting for the inevitable call of a driver who needs help.

“Our number one priority is to get out here to help our people that are stuck man. You never know if they have children with them or what their situation may be,” says Hale.

Helping stranded drivers is dangerous work.

“We have families to go home to at night that want us to come home, and we love what we do and we are putting our lives on the line to come help people,” says Hale.

“I still get messages from my mom and my dad telling me to be safe, because they are aware of the weather,” says Indiana State Police Trooper Jordan Lee.

Indiana state police are helping keep the roads safe by patrolling for drivers that need help, and are pulling over drivers who aren’t following traffic laws.

“Not only did I stop to help a disabled vehicle, but there was three vehicles traveling together and they were all running 80 miles per hour,” says Trooper Lee.

So whether it’s an emergency vehicle, a tow truck, or any other vehicle on the side of the road, other drivers are asked to move over, give them space and keep this in mind.

“If you are out dealing with a tire that you have to change or you might be jumping your battery with somebody else, you don’t want anybody flying by you going above the speed limit or even the speed limit. It poses a threat and a danger to you and everyone is just trying to get home to see their family,” says Lee.

Also, your cell phone can fall victim to frigid temperatures. Keep your phone warm. Don’t leave it in your car, and even if fully charged you

might only have three minutes in this weather before your phone cuts off. You wouldn’t want to be stuck without a way to call for help.

Comments

comments