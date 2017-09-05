Tri-State DACA “Dreamers” Express Fears And Concerns

The decision to rescind DACA could have a major impact on people who have been living in the United States since they were young children. The Trump Administration announced Tuesday it will begin to roll back an Obama Era program known as DACA or “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.”

The program was announced in 2012 — and provides protections to immigrant children brought to the U.S. If there is any good news for those affected it’s that the decision was made with a six month window for Congress to act. President Trump tweeted to Congress “Get ready to do your job – DACA,” putting the decision in the hands of elected officials to either legislate or let DACA go to the wayside.

An estimated 800,000 people have benefited from DACA some who live in communities in the tri-state. Both Erick Barrera and Jazmin Solano are protected under the program. The two have been in the U.S. since the respective ages of four and seven, America is all they know.

Barrera says his initial reaction to the White House announcement was tears as he thought of the future of his family. Like thousands of dreamers, their fears are being realized with this announcement.

Barrera and Solano both are studying at Ivy tech Community College in Evansville. Solano is 22 and doesn’t even know if she will be able to use her degree. She hopes speaking out will make people more aware of just how many people this decision will affect, “We need all of your support even if it’s something as simple as tweeting “Defend Daca” or writing a letter to your congressman. Anything is going to help us.”

44News reporter Lauren Leslie has more.



Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments