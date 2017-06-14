Tri-State Cub Scouts Participate in Weird Science-Themed Camp

Cub Scouts from around the tri-state are having some fun at camp this week. The three-day camp theme is weird science, and the scouts will get to have fun while learning about Physics, Chemistry, and more.

Campers will rotate between different stations throughout the day under the supervision of volunteers from various tri-state organizations.

Native Trails District Executive Abby Roberts said, “We have a chemistry station, a station where they’re building things like catapults and sling shots. Food stations, where they will be making solar ovens one day and cooking s’mores. They will be making ice cream and they will also be making fudge.”

The day camp runs until Friday, June 16th at the Eykamp Scout Center, but boys are welcome to join a cub scout pack at any time.

