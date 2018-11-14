Tri-State Consumers Prepare For Winter Conditions

People in the Tri-State area are busy stocking their pantry and fridge with the basics. Many have stopped at the grocery store to avoid getting out in the cold weather over the next couple of days.

Shoppers are stocking up on their every day needs like bread, meat, milk, and non-perishable foods.

INDOT Southwest officials say they plan to have dozens of salt trucks out on the road starting Wednesday night. They’ll head out around 8 p.m. to take care of state roads ahead of the morning’s commute.

44News This Morning will keep you updated on road conditions all morning long starting at 5 a.m. here on CBS44.

