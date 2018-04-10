Home Illinois Tri-State Companies to be Honored For Service and Longevity April 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Several Tri-State companies are being honored at the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday. Governor Eric Holcomb is recognizing Nix Companies in Posey County as well as Lefler Collision and Old National Bank in Vanderburgh County.

They’re being honored for their longevity and service to their employees, communities, and Indiana

Other Tri-State companies being honored to include Corbins Drapery and WITZ Radio in Dubois County and Ewing Printing and Cantwell Service Center in Knox County.

