Tri-State Communities Receive Portion Of Federal Transportation Funding

Several Tri-State communities are receiving a portion of the $161.2 million federal transportation funding. This is designed to improve bridges, roads, sidewalks, and trails across the Hoosier state. The funding was awarded to 66 cities, towns, and counties across the state.

Daviess County is receiving $4.5 million for construction on County Road 900 East from 750 feet south of CR 300 N to 350 feet south of CR 450 N.

Knox County received $3.2 million to help pay for upgrades from U.S. 41 on Elkhorn Road to CSX Railroad Crossing.

Tell City is receiving funds to make improvements on Main Street from Jefferson Street to Highway 37.

Vincennes received $5.38 million for construction on Washington Avenue.

Nearly seven million dollars is being given to Washington to help pay for upgrading Business 50 from SE 3rd Street to State Street.

A complete list of the communities receiving funds can be found at INDOT.

For this latest round of funding, rural communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2021.

While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will be financially participating in design, engineering, and right of way acquisition components of these projects.

