Tri-State Comes Together For Mickey’s Kingdom Community Build

Construction for Mickey’s Kingdom is underway.

“Community built and community used. This is going to be something very special for not just Evansville, but for the entire tri-state,” says Sergeant Jason Cullum.

Mickey’s Kingdom is replacing Kids Kingdom which is being torn down for a sewer project. Volunteers say they’re happy to see it’s being built next to the Evansville Museum.

“I think that it’s really important. We have this amazing riverfront, and I mean why not use it,” says volunteer Meredith Brown.

Mickey’s Kingdom is named after Mickey Phernetton, a police officer’s daughter who was diagnosed with a genetic disorder. She was also the inspiration behind the organization 911 Gives Hope. They say it will be unlike any other playground in the area.

“It’s really cool to see something that’s named in her honor. That she’s going to be able to come and see when it gets open and watch other kids that have special needs be able to play alongside their peers and not be separated with different stuff. There’s going to be equipment on this playground that we never had in a park in Evansville that’s going to make it accessible to everybody,” says Sgt. Cullum.

Community members say they’ve enjoyed seeing this project come full circle. Their kids got to enjoy Kids Kingdom, and now they get to help build Mickey’s Kingdom for other kids to enjoy.

“I remember them saying that the first park they didn’t think was going to be used very much and it turned out to be one of the best parks in town, so I expect to see millions of kids throughout the years walk through this park,” says volunteer, Jim Love.

If you would like to volunteer, you can visit this link: https://apply2.evansville.edu/register/mickeyskingdom

Shifts for the build are from 8 a.m.to noon, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to Dark.

