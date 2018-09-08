Home Indiana Evansville The Tri-State Comes Out To Support Suicide Awareness And Prevention September 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Even though, the rain changed the location of the “Lifesaver’s Walk For Suicide Awareness and Prevention” today, it didn’t stop them from coming out and showing their support.

Many people still came out to enjoy the walk, even after it was relocated to the Washington Square Mall. The “Lifesaver’s Walk For Suicide Awareness And Prevention is a way for the Tristate to help donate to suicide awareness activities. The walk also provided many resources and ways for people to learn information on ways to prevent suicide for a loved one.

Janie Chappell, a Chairmember for the Lifesaver’s Walk For Suicide Awareness and Prevention explained, “If you suspect that one of your friends or loved ones is suicidal to go ahead and ask – ask them directly if they are suicidal, and if they are take them to get help, a lot of times were afraid to ask that because were afraid to put that idea in their, but that is not the truth at all.”

The walk began at 9:15 this morning and lasted about 2 hours. The Southwestern Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition sponsored this event and urge people to continue to learn as much as they can regarding suicide, so you can be aware of any signs regarding someone you know or love.

Comments

comments