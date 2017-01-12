Home Indiana Tri-State College Basketball Coach Reaches A Big Milestone January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An area college basketball coach reached a huge milestone Wednesday night. Our 44News Sports Reporter Jojo Gentry interviewed Oakland City University’s Head Coach Mike Sandifar.

After nearly 30 years in the athletic department at Oakland City University, Sandifar hits his 500th win. The team played against Central Christian College and won 74-to-58.

44News Sports Director Derek Smith highlights Oakland’s win against Central Christian College.

