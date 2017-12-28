Tri-State Braces For Cold Temperatures

The Tri-State continues to be in the grip of arctic air and may continue through the new year. Those who are leaving their homes are keeping warm by wearing plenty of layers.

River City Coffee Shop in downtown Evansville is one place to stay warm. One woman visiting from Florida was wearing five shirts and was still overwhelmed by the cold.

“Well, I’m visiting here from Florida, I grew up in southern Illinois, and I’m freezing, I’m ready to go back, I’m going back tomorrow, It’s nice, I enjoy visiting, and I like to see the snow, I got to see the snow but this is overwhelming,” says Sarah Sawyer.

Remember to limit your time outdoors and wear multiple layers to protect yourself from the dangerous cold.



