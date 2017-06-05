Tri-State Boys Learn Skills at Week-Long Engineering Camp

Young men from across the tri-state gathering at the University of Evansville this week for an engineering options camp. Organizers say the camp is designed for middle school aged boys. Students will learn to do projects like building a catapult and electrical wiring.

Camp officials say it is important for students to learn engineering skills like this at a young age. They say learning what is behind the word “engineer” is important for the students.

Camp Director Mark Randall said, “Show them what those types of professionals do in the field so that they have a more informed vision of what engineering is.”

The camp runs through Friday, June 9th.

Organizers say the boys will tour local industries to see how engineering is important to the workplace.

This camp is designed to give these boys a better understanding of what opportunities are available in fields related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

