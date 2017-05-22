Tri-State Baseball and Softball Post-Season Results
Indiana Softball
4A
North Sectional 16
Game 1/Final: Harrison 1, Reitz 2
Game 2/Final: North 0, Gibson Southern 3
Game 3: Reitz vs Gibson Southern
Game 4: Central vs Castle
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
3A
Jasper Sectional 31
Game 1/Final: Jasper 3, Pike Central 0
Game 2:/Final Princeton 1, Vincennes Lincoln 2
Game 3: Jasper vs. Vincennes Lincoln
Game 4: Southridge vs Washington
Championship: G3 winner vs G4 winner
2A
Forest Park Sectional 48
Game 1/Final: South Spencer 1, Mater Dei 0
Game 2: Tell City vs Perry Central
Game 3: South Spencer vs G2 winner
Game 4: Forest Park vs North Posey
Championship: G3 winner vs G4 winner
A
Loogootee Sectional 63
Game 1/Final: Shoals 0, North Daviess 12
Game 2/Final (5): Loogootee 21, vs Barr-Reeve 0
Championship: North Daviess vs Loogootee
Kentucky Softball
6th District
Final: Union County 9, Henderson County 1
7th District
Final/5 innings: Madisonville-North Hopkins 10, Dawson Springs 0
9th District
3 innings: Daviess County 17, Owensboro 1
10th District
Final: Ohio County 6, McLean County 1
Kentucky Baseball
6th District
Henderson County vs Webster County
7th District
Madisonville-North Hopkins vs Hopkins County Central
9th District
Daviess County vs Owensboro Catholic
10th District
Ohio County vs McLean County