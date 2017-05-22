44News | Evansville, IN

Tri-State Baseball and Softball Post-Season Results

May 22nd, 2017 Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky, Newburgh, Owensboro, Sports

Indiana Softball

4A 

North Sectional 16

Game 1/Final: Harrison 1, Reitz 2

Game 2/Final: North 0, Gibson Southern 3

Game 3: Reitz vs Gibson Southern

Game 4: Central vs Castle

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

3A

Jasper Sectional 31

Game 1/Final: Jasper 3, Pike Central 0

Game 2:/Final Princeton 1, Vincennes Lincoln 2

Game 3: Jasper vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Game 4: Southridge vs Washington

Championship: G3 winner vs G4 winner

2A

Forest Park Sectional 48

Game 1/Final: South Spencer 1, Mater Dei 0

Game 2: Tell City vs Perry Central

Game 3: South Spencer vs G2 winner

Game 4: Forest Park vs North Posey

Championship: G3 winner vs G4 winner

A

Loogootee Sectional 63

Game 1/Final: Shoals 0, North Daviess 12

Game 2/Final (5): Loogootee 21, vs Barr-Reeve 0

Championship: North Daviess vs Loogootee

 

Kentucky Softball

6th District

Final: Union County 9, Henderson County 1

7th District

Final/5 innings: Madisonville-North Hopkins 10, Dawson Springs 0

9th District

3 innings: Daviess County 17, Owensboro 1

10th District

Final: Ohio County 6, McLean County 1

 

Kentucky Baseball

6th District

Henderson County vs Webster County

7th District

Madisonville-North Hopkins vs Hopkins County Central

9th District

Daviess County vs Owensboro Catholic

10th District

Ohio County vs McLean County

