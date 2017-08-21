Tri-State Baby Born During Solar Eclipse

A Tri-State family welcomes their second child just minutes before totality swept over the area.

Warren Wolfrich Miller, also known as Wolfy, made his debut just 29 minutes before the peak of the total solar eclipse.

August 21st was his due date, although his mom was induced early Monday morning.

There are old wives tales that say being pregnant on an eclipse day could cause harm to your baby unless you do certain things, like stay inside or hold metal.

Being born on an eclipse day is rumored to mean the child will be a leader.

“We’re not necessarily superstitious about the negative aspects of it,” said Wolfy’s dad, Jax Miller. “But we’re obviously hopeful about the positive things about it.”

The Millers did get to watch the eclipse from their hospital room with baby Wolfy in their arms.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments