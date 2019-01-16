Tri-State Authorities Address Inmates’ Mental Health Issues

There are several issues Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding is trying to tackle. Perhaps one of the biggest issue he is addressing is helping inmates suffering from mental illness. Sheriff Wedding says a recent arrest is shedding more light on why this problem needs to be addressed.

“These people are unstable. They’re not sound mind and they make these horrific mistakes. They’re not true criminals, but their actions are similar to that of a true criminal,” says Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Sheriff Dave Wedding traveled to Indianapolis to talk to lawmakers about separating those with acute mental illness from the accused criminals. He says often times those inmates aren’t getting the help they need, and they’ll likely end up back behind bars.

“We see the effect of not having proper mental healthcare for people,” says Sheriff Wedding. “They end up in our jail and sometimes they’ll end up in our jail for an extended period of time.”

Sheriff Wedding says they receive at least five to eight calls per week pertaining to someone who shows signs of severe mental illness.

On Tuesday, a man named Justin Brunner was taken to St. Vincent for a mental evaluation for a crisis intervention but ended up allegedly attacking the Evansville police officer sitting with him. Brunner is accused of breaking the officers nose during the altercation.

Evansville police say they typically respond to between 500 to 600 of these crisis interventions a year, but they usually don’t take such a brutal turn.

“Most of those crisis intervention incidents go off without any situation,” says Sergeant Jason Cullum.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says EPD officers are trained on how to handle those who may be suffering from mental illness. Although, he says there was no warning of Brunner becoming violent.

“The only indications he’s given is he didn’t want to be there and that’s not usually uncommon. That’s why through this training we’re giving a legal justification to hold them in a medical facility against their will,” says Sgt. Cullum. “Not everyone who’s in a mental health crisis will recognize that they’re in one,” says Sgt. Cullum.

Brunner is now being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail, but Sheriff Wedding fears this is not going to resolve the underlying problem. He says the Indiana lawmakers he spoke with saw the need for a regional mental health facility, but the problem now is securing funding.

