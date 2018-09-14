Tri-State Alliance Loses Non Profit Status

The Tri-State Alliance has had its non profit status revoked.

This information comes from the IRS website where it states the organization did not file a Form 990 for Fiscal Year 2014 through 2015.

According to the IRS website, the revocation went into effect in May 2017, but the organization received formal notice in February 2018.

IRS states that Form 990 will be automatically revoked for three straight years.

Earlier this month, board director Kelly Coures resigned. His reasoning was that “there might be a potential misuse of resources within the organization.”

44News has reached out to EPD for comment on a potential investigation.

Comments

comments