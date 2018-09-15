Tri-State Alliance Holds Press Conference

The Tri-State Alliance in Evansville is addressing controversies surrounding the organization.

“After reviewing all records, all donations, all expenditures, we found that everything was in order,” says Wally Paynter, Tri-State Alliance president.

This comes after the IRS revoked the Tri-State Alliance’s non-profit status for failing to file the proper tax exemption form.

“We made an error and that error was with the 990’s,” says Paynter. “Regrettably, we met the deadline with the extension, we met the deadline to file the 990 and that would be the 2016 public statement. We did not include a schedule A.”

The TSA says they resubmitted the return which wasn’t fully submitted. The tax status was suspended and they have appealed that decision. Former board member Kelley Coures also stepped down from the group after he says a person advised him there might be a potential misuse of resources within the organization.

“The rumor that the former VP mentioned is completely false,” says Julie Robinson, TSA board member. “There are no, nothing sketchy about the numbers. There was just a misinformed out of a stack of forms. And it’s really unfortunate.”

They say their next steps include initiating an audit to see what recommendations the auditor might have.

“We’re going to start with the current audit I believe of this year or last year and the prior year and I’m certain we’ll go further,” says Robinson. “We’re just going to do another board member meeting before we continue because we want to provide transparency, full transparency as quickly as we can.”

A quarterly meeting will be held in December and a meeting in January will take place to approve the 990 for 2018.

