Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Alliance Fighting to Add Gender Identity to EVSC Policy June 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Tri-State Alliance is working to change EVSC school policy when it comes to transgender students. Dr. Thomas Stratton from Echo Clinic discussed EVSC’s treatment of transgender students. He asked the board to add gender identity to its non-discrimination policy.

Dr. Stratton believes students in the LGBTQ community are more prone to bullying and discrimination, and they deserve to be treated just like every other student.

“This is an educational institution that has a responsibility not only for tests scores but for affirmation and inclusion. And again, this is 2018, nothing shy of that is acceptable,” says Dr. Stratton.

EVSC declined to comment after Monday’s board meeting.

