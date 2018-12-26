Tri-Cap Sees Increase of Clients Reaching Out for Help

Tri-Cap serves low-income families in Dubois, Pike, and Warrick County with housing, education, and health services. As 2018 wraps up, officials say they’ve noticed an increase of clients reaching out for help.

“We are seeing steady growth,” says Deb Capps, Tri-Cap health services director.

Providing health, housing, and business services to low-income families, Capps says they are seeing more clients in need of their assistance.

“It has gone sky-rocketing,” says Capps. “In our first year of covering kids with families we probably helped enroll 30 or 40 people in insurance. Last year it was 172 and this year we expect it’s going to be 300 or more that we’re going to help enroll in this area.”

Tri-Cap helps with things like family planning, healthcare navigation, even a breast care program. As some stigmas surrounding reaching out for help start to disappear and word spreads about their services, Tri-Cap offices could see even more Tri-State families asking for some guidance.

“That may not seem like a lot especially when you think there are thousands in the area who need it, but a lot of people don’t want to ask for help or they don’t know that there is somebody who can come and help them,” says Capps.

They also offer Head Start and Preschool classes, but because more people are reaching out to Tri-Cap, there is a waiting list for those programs.

“Well it’s always a challenge,” says Steve Marchand, Tri-Cap director of Education and Volunteer Services. “I mean people need more help now, not less. So especially with the waiting list there’s only so much we can do when we have a certain number of openings.”

Officials say in the upcoming year they feel ready to assist people across the Tri-State.

“We can hire more staff to help as the need increases,” says Capps. “I think Tri-Cap will continue to grow their services and provide more and more options for people.”

And despite being busy, Capps says she encourages people to ask if they need the extra help.

“I definitely see that our client growth will grow which is a sad thing that people are needing these types of services, but I want to work someplace I can make a difference and at Tri-Cap we are truly everyday making a difference for our clients lives,” says Capps.

Tri-Cap helps with much more than just education and health. Their busiest program is actually housing which offers energy assistance, senior and family care help, and foreclosing help.

For more information on Tri-Cap’s services and programs visit their website here.

