TRI-CAP Receives Grant To Fund New Children's Dental Care Program October 18th, 2017

TRI-CAP receives thousands of dollars from the Dubois County Community Foundation to fund a new children’s dental care program. TRI-CAP received a grant for $8,775 to assist children from low-income families obtain necessary dental care.

The organization will use the money to help clients establish their initial dental screenings with area dentists. Follow up dental treatment will be covered by proceeds from this grant.

