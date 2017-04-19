Home Indiana Evansville Trevon Bluiett Back in the Gym Following Arrest for Marijuana Possession April 19th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Less than two weeks after Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett was arrested for marijuana possession, the Indianapolis native is back in the gym preparing for the NBA Draft, which can be seen in a video posted on Instagram. According to the video, he’s currently working out with St. Vincent Sports Performance near Indianapolis.

Bluiett has not signed with an agent. And it’s unclear as of now if he will hire one in the future.

At Park Tudor, Bluiett averaged 18.5 points per game as a junior this past season. His 2,568 career points at Park Tudor ranks sixth all-time in state history.

