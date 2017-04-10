Trevon Bluiett Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Hours after 44Sports reported that Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett was working out near Indianapolis Monday to prepare for the NBA Draft, the 22-year-old was arrested around 3:30 p.m. in Carmel for possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 4:30 p.m., and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

The 6-5 guard declared for the NBA Draft two weeks ago, but said he would not hire an agent.

The Indianapolis native and Park Tudor graduate averaged 18.5 points per game as a junior this past season. His 2,568 career points at Park Tudor ranks sixth all-time in state history.

This story will updated.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments