Trevon Bluiett Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Trevon Bluiett Arrested for Marijuana Possession

April 10th, 2017

Hours after 44Sports reported that Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett was working out near Indianapolis Monday to prepare for the NBA Draft, the 22-year-old was arrested around 3:30 p.m. in Carmel for possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 4:30 p.m., and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

The 6-5 guard declared for the NBA Draft two weeks ago, but said he would not hire an agent.

The Indianapolis native and Park Tudor graduate averaged 18.5 points per game as a junior this past season. His 2,568 career points at Park Tudor ranks sixth all-time in state history.

This story will updated.

