Trevon Bluiett Arrested for Marijuana Possession
Hours after 44Sports reported that Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett was working out near Indianapolis Monday to prepare for the NBA Draft, the 22-year-old was arrested around 3:30 p.m. in Carmel for possession of marijuana.
He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 4:30 p.m., and is being held on a $1,000 bond.
The 6-5 guard declared for the NBA Draft two weeks ago, but said he would not hire an agent.
The Indianapolis native and Park Tudor graduate averaged 18.5 points per game as a junior this past season. His 2,568 career points at Park Tudor ranks sixth all-time in state history.
This story will updated.