Trending: Wearable Art

“Wearable Art” is trending, and you don’t have to go to New York City or Los Angeles to get some.

Community Engagement Artist Emily Gartner stopped by the station to showcase some of her designs.

Contemporary surface design artist Emily Gartner has been interested in designing since she was 12. As a preteen Gartner was already designing handbags for her sisters out of recycled denim. Shortly after college she headed to the heart of the garment center in NYC where she worked as a Fashion Merchandiser for three established fabric houses. Later, migrating to the more intellectual side of art appreciation, Gartner joined the Allentown Art Museum as Textile Assistant and Art Educator. She now combines her love of photography, historical buildings and fashion to create wearable art. Gartner who always had one foot in the 19th century and the other strongly rooted in modern pop culture, successfully combines the two into hip original designs. She photographs historic landmarks and cultural neighborhoods and transfers those original images onto glass, acrylic metal, ceramic, canvas and fabric. But she enjoys the transfer to fabric most of all for creating wearable art and fashion accessories. Her designs are limited and one-of-a-kind pieces. Gartner’s signature style is based on bold colors, pattern and quality of workmanship. One thing remains the same, Gartner loves changing her artwork constantly and loves creating bigger collections from one solid image. Some of Gartner’s art patrons include the Rockefeller family, St. Louis Cardinal’s Barry Weinberg, the principals of Wicked, as well as international clients.

To peruse her selections, or to make purchases, visit www.EmilyGartner.com

I personally have The Alhambra Theatre handbag, the West Baden Goddess dress, the Evansville umbrella, a Keith Boyd and The Alhambra Theatre pendants.

And if you have friends visiting the area, Emily operates an Air B&B out of her working Art Studio!

