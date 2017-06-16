Trending Pageant Looks

Fair season is almost upon us which means it’s pageant season!

Leanna from AnnaLe’s Twice Chosen Bridal Consignment joins me to give you the latest trends for pageants.

Nude underlays are a BIG trend this year!

Emerald is a popular color this year, and guess what?

Remember when it was a HUGE no-no to wear white at a pageant?



Not so anymore.

They say now, “White is a winning color”.



Pastels are also trending along with embellished necklines that remove the need for bulky necklaces.

Full gowns are trending for the little ones, especially those reminiscent of “fairytale princesses”.

Press play on the videos to see the trendiest gowns of the season!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be TWO in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments