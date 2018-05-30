Trending Pageant Looks

Fair season is coming up and while that means carnival food, fun rides, and live music, it also means it’s pageant season!

Even if you can fit into it, you cannot wear last year’s dress, so here to help you sparkle onstage is Leanna from Analee’s Twice Chosen.

Trends come and go, and she’s got some great ideas to help boost your pageant looks to the next level!

This year, the two piece is still hot, but now the pieces touch so that you don’t feel so exposed while competing.

Measured sheer is also in, with the fabric adorning the neck line, or used to flash a bit of skin on the sides.

The Princess style laced up bodice back has found its way into the younger competitors’ looks.

And the jumpsuit, as long as it’s flashy, is the trend for Interview Wear.

We’ve got more looks for different ages, styles, and body types for those of you looking for that competitive edge, press play on the videos.

And good luck!







