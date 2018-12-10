Trending Milder, Heavy Rain Possible Late Week

Good morning, good afternoon, good night,

Yeah it’s been a long day for yours truly, worked the morning shift, as I type this I’m working the evening shift, and I’ll be right back at it tomorrow morning. I don’t even know how many hours of sleep I’m running off of. It’s the nature of the business!

We saw some pleasant conditions across the region Monday, sunny skies, still on the chilly side, highs ranged in the 30s and 40s across the Tri-State with that north to northwesterly flow.

But it could be worse right? We could be dealing with 2 foot or more of heavy wet snow and dealing with widespread power outages like they are in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Back here in the Tri-State, it will be another cold and frosty night with clear skies and calm winds lows will dip down into the low 20s.

More sunshine is in store for Tuesday, will bump temperatures up into the upper 40s as high pressure slides off to our south, will see more of a southwesterly flow beginning a warming trend. Clouds increase Wednesday, can’t rule out a stray shower late in the day as a shortwave of energy moves through. Rain looks like Thursday into Friday, heavy rain is possible as well. A developing area of low pressure in the Plains will spread showers into the area Thursday, becoming steadier overnight into Friday.

Some guidances keep some showers in the area Saturday, otherwise will slowly dry out and the backend of the weekend looks drier. Could see 1 to 2 inches of rain once all is said and done Saturday.

Temperatures however will remain around average to slightly above average through next week. As we inch closer to Christmas, over the next 8-14 days temperatures may be in the average to above average range, with slightly above normal precipitation. Doesn’t bode well for those wanting a White Christmas, but things can change…

Precipitation Outlook:

Comments

comments