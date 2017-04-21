Trending Looks for Derby Day!

We all know that Derby parties are NOT about the race.

They’re about the fashion!

So I grabbed my friend LeAnna Mcintosh from AnnaLe’s Twice Chosen Bridal Consignment to get you up to speed on the latest looks for these parties.

I’m not going to list everything we said, y’all, it’s Friday…

So watch the videos to get an idea of what to look for before you go shopping.

Trending Derby Looks #1:





Trending Derby Looks #2:





Big THANKS to Debra Talley Orman for letting me borrow her FANCY hats!

