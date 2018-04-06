Trending Derby Looks

Derby parties are already being posted, and that means it’s time to start shopping for your fabulous look, and the always glamorous Karen Krauskopf, and stylist Herbert Brumfield are here to walk us through the latest trends for Derby Days.

We have three different looks for all ages.

And Karen tells us where to find a fascinator or hat for TWENTY BUCKS!

Upcoming Derby Parties:

Sip-Socialize-Shop Run For The Roses Pre Derby Party, May 1, Ellis Park, 5:30-8:30pm

Cinco De Derby, May 5, Lamasco Bar & Grill, 11am-2pm

Reitz Home Museum Annual Derby Party, May 5, Ellis Park, 2pm-6pm





