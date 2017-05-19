Trending Bridal Looks

LeAnna from AnnaLe’s Twice Chosen Bridal Consignment came in today to get all of you brides to be up to date on the latest trends!

Brides are opting for colored dresses more and more.

Champagne is trending along with lace, and nude underlays.

Brides are also opting to let their bridesmaids match the color, but NOT the dress.





This means that each girl can wear a dress that actually fits her shape and style.

A twist on this trend?

Pick a color, like black, and let your bridesmaids buy their own dress that they can wear it again to another event.

#Thrifty





Brooch bouquets are a brilliant idea, as you can personalize them AND keep them forever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be TWO in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments