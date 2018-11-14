Home Indiana Tree Lighting and Holiday Movie Night in Newburgh November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

Residents are invited to take part in some holiday festivities taking place in Historic Newburgh this season.

Silver Bell Saturday will take place on November 17th! The event, hosted by the Newburgh Merchants, is filled with fun ways to give back to the community, shopping, bell ringing and so much more.

The day will end with Christmas carols, holiday music from Castle North Middle School band, lighting of the live Jubilation Christmas tree on the Jennings Street side of town hall, cookies and hot cocoa. After the lighting of the live tree we will have a free showing of Disney’s Prep & Landing inside Newburgh town hall at 23 W. Jennings St. in Newburgh.

Below are the start times of each event:

5:00pm Castle North Middle School band performance

5:30pm Lighting of the Jubilation Tree outside with cookies & cocoa

5:45pm Disney’s Prep & Landing

In the event of rain, all activities except for the actual lighting of the tree may be moved inside Newburgh Town Hall. This is a free family event thanks to Heritage Federal Credit Union.

