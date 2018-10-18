Tree Cutting Services in Henderson Accused of Price Gouging

North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein filed a law suit against several tree removal services, including two in Henderson, for price gouging during Hurricane Florence Relief efforts.

The suit makes allegations that two Kentucky-based tree cutting services, Action Tree Pros and Premier Landscaping and Lawn Care, charged excessive prices for tree removal services, including $29,500 to remove one tree.

“Each of these cases is a perfect example of why we have a price gouging statute in North Carolina,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “These out-of-state operators inflate their prices to take advantage of people’s vulnerability as they try to cope with the effects of Hurricane Florence. It’s heartless, illegal, and my office will not allow it.”

In each of these cases, the Attorney General is seeking temporary, preliminary, and permanent injunctive relief against the defendants, along with restitution for victims, civil penalties, attorney fees, and other relief.

