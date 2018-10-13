A Treat For Taco Lovers

A festival for taco lovers is back in Evansville.

The second annual Taco Festival was held along Locust Street. With 23 food vendors, people could enjoy tacos, nachos, quesadillas, frozen margaritas, and much more. Evansville Events President Joe Notter says the festival is a great way for everyone to come together and have fun.

Joe Notter explains “It’s successful to us if the community is out here and their having a good time and that’s what it seems like today.”

Other activities included eating contest, salsa sampling, a kids zone, and a mechanical bull.

