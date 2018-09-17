Home Indiana Travis LaMar Named Bombers Head Coach September 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Dubois County Bombers has a new head coach. The team announced Monday Travis LaMar will take over for Andy Lasher, who stepped down to take a job at Eastern Illinois University.

Evansville native and Harrison High School standout LaMar joined the Bombers staff in 2017 as an assistant coach and assumed the duties of pitching coach in 2018.

LaMar was drafted in the 44th round by Baltimore Orioles. He went on to pitch in college instead for Olney Central College and Wright State University.

He also played for the Lake Erie Crushers and the Evansville Otters.

