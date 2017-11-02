Home Indiana Traveling Vietnam Wall Will Bring Slice Of History To The Region November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

In honor of Veteran’s Day, a little slice of history will make its way to the region next week. French Lick Resort will host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) and the AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall.

The AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall is touring the United States to pay tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country. This wall is an 80% scale of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

Every name on the original wall can be found etched on the AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall, which is 360 feet long.

Nearly 20 years ago, this walls journey began as a way for people to honor and remember veterans and active military personnel without having to make the trek to D.C.

The AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall will be at French Lick Resort, beginning Thursday, November 9th through Sunday, November 12th.

There will be a special presentation on November 9th at 4 p.m. that will kick start the four-day showcasing of this wall.

