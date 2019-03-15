Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit Highlights Changing Landscape in America

A traveling Smithsonian exhibit is making its way to the Tri-State. The exhibition is called Crossroads: Change in Rural America and examines the evolving landscape of rural America.

The University of Southern Indiana and Historic New Harmony has been selected by the Indiana Humanities to host the exhibit. The exhibit will be on display in New Harmony at Thrall’s Opera House from May 9th to June 21st.

The traveling exhibition will tour six Indiana communities from Sept. 7th, 2019 to June 21st, 2020.

In addition to the exhibition, each community has been given $2,000 in project funds to host at least three community programs around the themes of the exhibition and create that explore the change in their community.

For more information, contact Claire Eagle at 812-682-4488 or at ceagle@usi.edu.

