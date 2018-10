Home Indiana Evansville Traveling Hall Meeting to Discuss Future Aquatic Center October 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

People will have a chance to hear more about the future aquatic center at next week’s Traveling City Hall

City officials plan to open the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Garvin Park sometime in 2020. During next week’s meeting, city leaders plan to release new details for the aquatic center.

The swimming complex replaces the Lloyd Pool which needs repairs.

The meeting is set for October, 24th at 5:30 p.m. at the CK Newsome Community Center.

