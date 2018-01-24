Home Indiana Evansville Traveling City Hall Discusses Updates on Bee Slough Project January 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Traveling City Hall gave officials a chance to update residents on the Bee Slough Project Monday night. The head of the Water and Sewer Utility met with residents at the CK Newsome Center. EWSU Executive Director Allen Mounts will go over changes coming to Bee Slough and how it’s tied to a new water feature to be built overlooking the Ohio River.

A 1,200-foot long wall will be lighted and feature landscaping on the top. Officials hope to finish that by May, and the entire project finished sometime in July. They believe that once that happens, the area will be a place people will want to spend time.

Mount says it will be a very attractive location and a nice addition to the south end of the riverfront.

Another pumping station is planned for Sunset Park along with a revamping of the park itself. Mounts also showed a documentary showcasing how new technology is transforming Evansville’s water utility.



