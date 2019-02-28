Traveling City Hall Discusses Homeless Population

Wednesday’s Traveling City Hall focused on the homeless population in Evansville. The annual homeless count took place January 24th credited as one of the coldest nights this winter.

The count gives local agencies a chance to assess the homeless situation in the city. Those numbers help improve services and outreach programs like the Homeless Connect event.

The one-stop event helps people who are homeless or near homeless connect with all local resources like job assistance, food pantries and help with housing.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says, “There are countless agencies that work day in and day out, to lift up our most vulnerable, trying to find housing for them.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development uses this annual count to figure out how much funding and how many resources a city gets to help the homeless population the following year.

The next Traveling City Hall will feature the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

They will meet on March 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rehabilitation Center.

