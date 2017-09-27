Traveling City Hall Discusses Growing Latino Community in Tri-State

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting a traveling city hall focusing on the growing Latino community within Evansville and the Tri-State area.

Abraham Brown, a community activist and a leader in growing the Latino community here in the Tri-State, spoke with 44News Wednesday. Brown says the Latino population is growing and is not going anywhere.

Brown is the director of the Latino Center in Evansville and he’s also the founder of Fiesta Evansville a community celebration of culture and countries. Brown says the Latino population has grown exponentially in Evansville and surrounding communities in just the past five years.

Growth he attributes to the people and opportunities here. “Education, the family environment, everything really fits to be so welcoming in the area and that’s the reason more Latinos are really attracted to come and live in the Tri-State specifically here in Evansville,” says Brown.

Brown has a dream of his own. Its for a completely integrated Evansville where labels like “Latino” will no matter. “I have a vision that we’re going to be so integrated that we’re not going to care if we’re Latino’s or not we’re just people from the Tri-State and that’s how I see it,” says Brown.

Fiesta Evansville will be previewed Wednesday night at Traveling City Hall.

On October 7th and 8th Goebel Soccer Complex will be the site of the Fiesta Evansville at completely free, family fun event.



