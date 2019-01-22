Traveling City Hall to Discuss Upcoming Events

The community is invited to learn more about the Arc of Evansville at January’s Traveling City Hall. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will begin the meeting with announcements before turning the program over to the Arc officials where they will provide information on their upcoming events and give a preview of the really big show.

After their presentation, Mayor Winnecke and other city officials had a one-on-one with residents about nonprofit organizations and the local government.

Mayor Winnecke explained that people need to understand how important nonprofits can be for the community.

“In the case of almost every non-for-profit that we will be partnering with, I mean, they are reaching out to many of our communities most vulnerable. So it’s important that people understand the role that they play in our community, and how they can help those non-for-profits help those who need some assistance,” says Mayor Winnecke.

The Traveling City Hall is open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, January 22rd from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Deaconess Midtown Hospital Campus.

